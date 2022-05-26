You Need to Hear Jennifer Aniston's Joke About Brad Pitt Divorce

Watch : See Ellen DeGeneres' EMOTIONAL GOODBYE From Talk Show

Just remember, Ellen DeGeneres: Jennifer Aniston will be there for you.

The actress helped the TV host say goodbye to The Ellen DeGeneres Show after 19 seasons by appearing on the final episode, which aired May 26. It was truly a full-circle moment as Aniston was DeGeneres' first guess when the show debuted back in 2003.

"Oh, where does 19 years go?" Aniston, who has appeared on the program 20 times, asked. "I don't understand."

Aniston knows how emotional these series finales can be, and DeGeneres asked how she dealt with the ending of Friends after its 10-year run.

"Well, I got a divorce and went into therapy," Aniston quipped. "Oh! And then I did a movie called The Break-Up. I just kinda leaned into the end. I just was like, 'You know what, guys? Let's make this a completely new chapter. Let's just end everything and start new.' It worked great."

However, Aniston told DeGeneres—who is married to Portia de Rossi—not to follow her lead, noting, "Now you and Portia, no, no."