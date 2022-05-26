Ewan McGregor Reacts to His Iconic Star Wars Line Becoming an Online Sensation

Watch : Ewan McGregor REACTS to Obi-Wan "Hello There" Going Viral

One of the greatest Jedi in the galaxy is now one of the biggest memes on the internet.

Ahead of his Star Wars return in the new Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi—which premieres May 27—Ewan McGregor shared the story behind one of his character's most iconic lines on E! News' Daily Pop.

The line in question comes from his last on-screen appearance in the franchise: 2005's Revenge of the Sith. In the scene, the actor surprises the villainous General Grievous (voiced by Matthew Wood) and his goons from behind with a friendly, "Hello there."

"I know it was Alec Guinness' first line as Obi-Wan Kenobi in A New Hope," McGregor told Daily Pop's Francesca Amiker. "When I remember doing it on set, it was like, ‘Okay, I'm now doing this iconic line.' So, I had to, sort of, somewhat throw it away, I guess, or else I wouldn't be able to do it. But now, it's become this crazy meme all over the place."