The Duffer Brothers Reveal They Have a Stranger Things Spin-Off Idea

Watch : Stranger Things Season 4: "Kids Will Have Nightmares"

The Duffer Brothers aren't ready to leave the upside down just yet.

Ahead of Stranger Things' season four premiere, Matt and Ross Duffer confirmed they've already got some ideas in mind for a possible spin-off series. "We do have an idea for a spinoff that we're super excited about," they said in an email interview with Variety, "but we haven't told anyone the idea yet, much less written it."

Despite their efforts to keep it a surprise, Matt and Ross admitted that Finn Wolfhard already guessed the premise of the series, which they described as "very, very different."

They added, "Aside from Finn, no one else knows!"

Of course, it will take some time before they get to pitch the series to Netflix, as they have bigger fish to fry. Namely, the the fifth and final season of Stranger Things.

The brothers shared that they're in the process of writing season five, but there won't be nearly as long of a wait as there was for season four: "Don't hold us to it, but the gap should be quite a bit shorter this time, due to the fact that we already have an initial outline, and we can't imagine there will be another six-month forced hiatus."