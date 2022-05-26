Ray Liotta Dead at 67: Jennifer Lopez and Others Pay Tribute to Goodfellas Star

Hollywood is mourning the shocking death of one of its most celebrated actors, Ray Liotta.
The actor, known for movies such as the 1990 mob classic Goodfellas and the iconic 1989 baseball film Field of Dreams, died at age 67 on May 26, his publicist confirmed. Liotta passed away in his sleep while in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming the movie Dangerous Waters. No foul play is suspected.
Liotta was working on several projects at the time of his death. Several months ago, he finished shooting the upcoming Apple TV+ crime series Black Bird.
The Emmy-winning actor is survived by his fiancée Jacy Nittolo and his daughter Karsen, whose mother is his ex-wife Michelle Grace.
Following Liotta's passing, many celebs, including Jennifer Lopez, Robert De Niro, Seth Rogen, Jamie Lee Curtis and other past co-stars, as well as celeb fans such as Viola Davis, shared touching tributes to the actor.
Read their words below: