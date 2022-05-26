Ozark's Jason Bateman Reveals Where He Thinks Wendy and Marty Byrde Are Now

Jason Bateman discussed Ozark's bloody season four finale, in which the family gets away with their many crimes. Find out what the actor thinks happens next.

By Cydney Contreras May 26, 2022 7:09 PMTags
TVJason BatemanCelebritiesNetflix
Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

As far as Jason Bateman is concerned, Ozark went out on a good note.

All four of the Byrde family members—Marty (Bateman), Wendy (Laura Linney), Charlotte (Sofia Hublitz) and Jonah (Skylar Gaertner)—made it out alive in Ozark's season four finale, an ending that truly nobody saw coming. After all, the Byrdes had been tangled up in cartel fights, undercover operations and drug deals gone awry. 

Nonetheless, in an interview with Variety, Bateman described it as a "happy ending," albeit one with a "smudge on it."

"There's something sticky about it," he explained. "Because once we fade to black, we see that they got away with it but at what cost?"

By the end, Jonah and Charlotte have become accomplices to their parents' crimes, a fate that no one would wish on their kids. Yes, there's the hope that this killing will allow the family to pursue a more altruistic lifestyle, but no guarantee that will ever happen. As Bateman said, they are leaving viewers with the Byrdes "trusting the ends will justify the means, but we're not sticking around for the ends; we are leaving right at the means."

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2022 Guide

The ending left fans questioning whether the Byrdes will be able to move on from their criminal enterprise, a.k.a. the Navarro cartel. Bateman acknowledged that Marty and Wendy's dealings with drug dealers and corrupt officials forced them to stay together after Wendy cheated, but now that they're seemingly moving on, Bateman said, "They can get back to their marriage."

Tina Rowden/Netflix

He continued, "If the cameras stuck around for the next year or week or month, that's when you'd see them dig into it. What's left there?"

And frankly, Bateman thinks that if the show continued for another season, there wouldn't be much hope for the Byrdes in general. As he said, "They'd either be dead or in prison. It's good for them that the camera shut off now."

That being said, Ozark is a fictional series, so there's always the possibility of returning to these characters. Bateman noted that he enjoyed working on a "positive" set like Ozark's and would return "in a second," adding, "What we had just doesn't happen often."

Trending Stories

1

Pittsburgh Steelers Player Dwayne Haskins' Cause of Death Revealed

2

Princess Charlene of Monaco Details Her “Painful” Recovery

3
Update!

Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

For now, Bateman is focused on directing his next film, currently titled Project Artemis, which stars Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans

Trending Stories

1

Pittsburgh Steelers Player Dwayne Haskins' Cause of Death Revealed

2

Princess Charlene of Monaco Details Her “Painful” Recovery

3
Update!

Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

4

Ice-T Addresses Criticism of Putting 6-Year-Old Daughter in a Stroller

5

Amber Heard Says She's "Humiliated, Threatened" Amid Johnny Depp Trial

Latest News

You Need to Hear Jennifer Aniston's Joke About Brad Pitt Divorce

Olivia Rodrigo Had the Best Reaction to Spotting A Lookalike on TikTok

Exclusive

Ewan McGregor Reacts to His Star Wars "Hello There" Meme

Morgan Stewart's Latest Photo of Baby Grey Is the Cutest One Yet

The Duffer Brothers Have a Stranger Things Spin-Off Idea

Ray Liotta Dead at 67: Celebs Pay Tribute to Goodfellas Star

Camila Cabello Says Making New Album Helped Her Anxiety