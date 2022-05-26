Amber Heard Says She's "Harassed, Humiliated and Threatened" Daily Amid Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

Content warning: This story discusses sexual assault and abuse.
After six weeks, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's latest courtroom battle is coming to an end.
On May 26, the Aquaman actress returned to the stand as the final witness to testify in the highly publicized trial.
During her rebuttal testimony, Heard was asked to explain how she has suffered following statements made by Depp's former attorney, Adam Waldman, to the Daily Mail in 2020, in which he described her allegations of abuse as a "hoax."
"I am harassed, humiliated, threatened every single day," she told a Virginia jury. "Even just walking into this courtroom, sitting here in front of the world, having the worst parts of my life, things I lived through, used to humiliate me."
During her testimony, Amber said her ex promised her that if she left him, he'd make her "think of him every single day that I lived." (See more revelations from the trial here.)
"I receive hundreds of death threats regularly, if not daily," Heard said. "Thousands, since this trial has started. People mocking...my testimony about being assaulted."
After a short sidebar, Judge Penney Azcarate threatened to clear the courtroom if she heard any further noise coming from attendees. "No words, no sounds at all coming from you," she said. "If I hear one more sound, I will clear the gallery and move to continue this testimony with no one in the courtroom."
Depp filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard after she wrote an essay for the Washington Post in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." Although the article never mentioned Depp by name, the actor claimed in court documents that Heard concocted her story in the hopes of generating "positive publicity" and to "advance her career."
Heard is countersuing her ex, seeking $100 million in damages. She previously testified that she has been unable to have a career because of negative backlash surrounding her accusations against Depp.
"Protecting the secret that I did, for as long as I did, has taken enough of my voice," Heard said during her final testimony. "Johnny has taken enough of my voice and the right to tell my story. I have the right to say what happened. I have the right as an American to talk about what happened to me. To own my story and my truth."
In her cross-examination of Heard, Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez accused the actress of tipping off TMZ to show up at a Los Angeles courthouse as she obtained a restraining order against Depp in May 2016.
Heard denied the claims before asking, "What actual survivor of domestic violence wants that?"
During her final testimony, Heard was also asked about accusations that she faked bruises and photos of the alleged abuse she suffered from Depp during their relationship. She denied the claims and told the jury that there were "so many pictures, so much evidence."
"What you see in this courtroom is an echo," Heard said. "This courtroom and the other courtroom he dragged me into to do the same thing again. That's just an echo of the violence and the abuse that I suffered within our relationship."
"The threats he's made to humiliate me globally are being lived out in real time," she added, "in front of you ladies and gentlemen, for the past six weeks, and for the whole world since there are cameras here."
On May 25, Depp took the stand and denied many allegations brought forth from his ex during the trial. "It's insane to hear heinous accusations of violence, sexual violence, that she's attributed to me, that she's accused me of," Depp said during his testimony. "I don't think anyone enjoys having to split themselves open and tell the truth, but there are times when one simply has to because it's gotten out of control. Horrible. Ridiculous. Humiliating. Ludicrous. Painful. Savage. Unimaginably brutal. Cruel and all false."
The judge has scheduled closing arguments for May 27. The jury could begin deliberations that same day.