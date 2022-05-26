Britney Spears' Lawyer Accuses Dad Jamie Spears of "Running" From Deposition

Watch : Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Announce Miscarriage

Britney Spears' conservatorship may have been terminated, but her legal battle with her estranged father Jamie Spears is not over.

Since last fall, the pop star's lawyer has been trying to get her dad to appear for a deposition and answer questions about his alleged misconduct while acting as Britney's conservator for more than a decade.

"James P. Spears has been running and hiding from his deposition and accounting for his misconduct—under oath—as required by law," Britney's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, wrote in a motion filed in a Los Angeles court on May 25. "Mr. Spears has engaged in stonewalling and obstruction—for over six months—dodging his deposition and repeatedly failing to respond to simple requests for basic information."

E! News has reached out to Jamie's attorney for comment. Meanwhile, Jamie's lawyer has been trying to get Britney to give her own deposition, per Rosengart's filing, which states, "Despite the prior trauma Ms. Spears has endured, Mr. Spears is now seeking to take his daughter's deposition (his own daughter's deposition), even as he hides from answering essential deposition questions."