How Ellen DeGeneres Said An Emotional Goodbye to Her Talk Show

Watch : See Ellen DeGeneres' EMOTIONAL GOODBYE From Talk Show

After almost two decades, Ellen DeGeneres officially said goodbye to her talk show with a little help from her Friends.

On May 26, Ellen gave her last monologue, danced with Stephen "tWitch" Boss and welcomed her final guests Jennifer Aniston, P!nk, and Billie Eilish for the series finale of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

An emotional Jennifer—who is Ellen's longtime pal, as well as the show's first guest in 2003—returned for the final episode and surprised the talk show host with a video lookback at Ellen's legacy in Hollywood. The video included clips of the first episode, Ellen's iconic dance moves and charity work and previous guests including Sandra Bullock, Justin Timberlake and First Lady Michelle Obama.

But Jennifer couldn't leave without a farewell gift. When the actress first appeared on the show, she gave Ellen a doormat that said, "Welcome." This time? She gave her one that said, "Thanks for the Memories." Okay, we're officially crying.

Later on, P!nk, who wrote and won an Emmy for the series' theme, took to the stage and sang one of Ellen's favorite songs, "What About Us."