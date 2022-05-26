How Ellen DeGeneres Said An Emotional Goodbye to Her Talk Show

After almost two decades, Ellen DeGeneres officially said goodbye to her talk show with a little help from her Friends.
On May 26, Ellen gave her last monologue, danced with Stephen "tWitch" Boss and welcomed her final guests Jennifer Aniston, P!nk, and Billie Eilish for the series finale of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
An emotional Jennifer—who is Ellen's longtime pal, as well as the show's first guest in 2003—returned for the final episode and surprised the talk show host with a video lookback at Ellen's legacy in Hollywood. The video included clips of the first episode, Ellen's iconic dance moves and charity work and previous guests including Sandra Bullock, Justin Timberlake and First Lady Michelle Obama.
But Jennifer couldn't leave without a farewell gift. When the actress first appeared on the show, she gave Ellen a doormat that said, "Welcome." This time? She gave her one that said, "Thanks for the Memories." Okay, we're officially crying.
Later on, P!nk, who wrote and won an Emmy for the series' theme, took to the stage and sang one of Ellen's favorite songs, "What About Us."
Ellen finished off the show by expressing her gratitude to her viewers as well as her team.
"To all of you who have watched the show and supported me. Thank you so much for this platform," Ellen said. "I hope that what I've been able to do in the last 19 years has made you happy and that I was able to take a little bit of pain away from a bad day or anything you're going through."
She continued, "I hope I've been able to inspire you to make other people happy and to do good in the world. To feel like you have a purpose. And I've said it before, but I'll say it again. If I've done anything in the past 19 years, I hope I've inspired you to be yourself your true, authentic self. And if someone is brave enough to tell you who they are, be brave enough to support them."
Ellen finished off her closing remarks with a message to her fans, "Thank you so much for being on this journey with me. I feel the love and I send it back to you. Bye."
Bye, Ellen. Thanks for the memories!