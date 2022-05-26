Bella Hadid Is Pretty in Pink at Cannes Film Festival

Watch : Bella Hadid Celebrates "Best Sister" Gigi's 27th Birthday

Life is looking extra rosy for Bella Hadid!

While attending the Cannes Film Festival in France, the supermodel was spotted waving down from the balcony of the Hotel Martinez on May 25. In line with the festival and its celebration of cinema, the 25-year-old looked every bit like she had been transported out of a period drama with her soft, romantic look.

The runway model wore an elegant, floor length, corseted pink dress that featured delicate ribbons that laced up its front. Letting the dress do all the talking, Bella wore minimal jewelry and matched the outfit's dusty rose color with a simple pair of heels.

In the past, the style icon has had an interesting relationship with corsets after she previously told Interview Magazine that she had "blacked out" while wearing one to the 2022 Met Gala.

Bella later clarified her remarks on her Instagram Story, sharing, "I didn't say I blacked out because of my corset. I joked that I blacked out, not because of my corset, but from the regular anxieties and excitement of the carpet."