Kevin Spacey Charged With 4 Counts of Sexual Assault Against 3 Men in the U.K.

Warning: This article discusses sexual assault.
Kevin Spacey's legal troubles are far from over.
On May 26, Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced that the House of Cards alum, 62, was charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men.
According to the CPS' press release, two of the alleged sexual assaults took place in London in March 2005, against one person. The third alleged act of sexual assault occurred in August 2008 with another individual. That same person accused Spacey of making him "engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent," per CPS.
The fourth alleged sexual assault incident took place in April 2013 in Gloucestershire, a county about 100 miles west of London.
Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said in a statement, "The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr. Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial."
E! News has reached out to Spacey's attorney for comment but has not heard back yet.
This is the latest legal trouble to hit the American Beauty actor. In November 2017, Spacey was removed from his starring role on House of Cards after allegations of sexual assault and misconduct surfaced against him.
In 2018, Spacey was hit with a felony charge of indecent assault and battery, to which he plead not guilty. The charge was later dropped due to the "unavailability of the complaining witness," according to court documents obtained by E! News at the time.
While Spacey has not said much publicly about the allegations, in 2020, he came under fire for comparing the COVID-19 layoffs to the demise of his own career. "I don't often like to tell people that I can relate to their situation because I think it undermines the experience that they may be having, which is their own unique and very personal experience," he said during an April 2020 episode of the Bits & Pretzels podcast. "But in this instance, I feel as though I can relate to what it feels like to have your world suddenly stop."
He added, "So while we may have found ourselves in similar situations, albeit for very different reasons and circumstances, I still believe that some of the emotional struggles are very much the same."