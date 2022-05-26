Kevin Spacey Charged With 4 Counts of Sexual Assault Against 3 Men in the U.K.

Watch : Robin Wright on "House of Cards" Season 6 Without Kevin Spacey

Warning: This article discusses sexual assault.

Kevin Spacey's legal troubles are far from over.

On May 26, Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced that the House of Cards alum, 62, was charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men.

According to the CPS' press release, two of the alleged sexual assaults took place in London in March 2005, against one person. The third alleged act of sexual assault occurred in August 2008 with another individual. That same person accused Spacey of making him "engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent," per CPS.

The fourth alleged sexual assault incident took place in April 2013 in Gloucestershire, a county about 100 miles west of London.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said in a statement, "The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr. Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial."