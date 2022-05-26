Goodfellas Star Ray Liotta Dead at 67

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Hollywood has lost one of its stars.

Ray Liotta has passed away, his rep confirmed to E! News on May 26. He was 67 years old.

Per NBC News, according to Liotta's publicist Jennifer Allen, the actor had been in the Dominican Republic filming his new movie Dangerous Waters and died in his sleep. Allen said no foul play is suspected.

Liotta is survived by his fiancée Jacy Nittolo, who he proposed to in December 2020, and his daughter Karsen, who he welcomed with his ex-wife Michelle Grace.

Over the course of his career, Liotta took on several memorable roles, including Ray Sinclair in Something Wild, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination, Shoeless Joe Jackson in Field of Dreams and Henry Hill in Goodfellas. Although, he insisted he was nothing like the tough character he played in the 1990 Martin Scorsese film.

"I have never been in a fight at all," Liotta told People in November, "except for during sports, and that's just pushing and goofy kid stuff."