Popular Chicago Fire Dalmatian Passes Away

Watch : Chicago Fire Cast & Crew Reveal Season 10 SECRETS

The Chicago Fire family is mourning the loss of their favorite canine costar, Tuesday the Dalmatian.

Tuesday's trainer, Christine Mahaney, shared on Instagram that the dog died of "unforeseen kidney issues" on May 22. "Allowing her into your homes and hearts will forever be cherished," Christine wrote. "Tuesday loved working on set and being a part of the Chicago Fire family. Her tail never stopped wagging. She truly was very special."

Tuesday had played the dog of firefighter Darren Ritter (Daniel Kyri) since season seven of the series. The season 10 finale, which aired May 25 on NBC, marks Tuesday's last appearance on Chicago Fire.

On Instagram, Daniel shared a photo of himself and the pup, captioned, "I love you, sweet girl!"

Kyri added in a separate message to Christine, "Sending all my love to her trainer today. I got to spend time with her on set & do all the fun stuff but you took care of her when the cameras weren't rolling. Love you Tues!"