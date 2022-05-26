See How the Kardashians Honored Scott Disick on His 39th Birthday

Watch : How Scott Disick REALLY Feels After Kourtney & Travis' Wedding

Happy birthday to the Lord.

After skipping ex Kourtney Kardashian's wedding celebrations with Travis Barker, Scott Disick is ready to have a party of his own for his 39th birthday on May 26. And the Kardashian-Jenner family wants him to know they're thinking of him.

"Happy Birthday!!!!!!!! Love you!!!" Kris Jenner commented on Scott's most recent Instagram post before sharing a special birthday message of her own.

"Happy birthday Scott!!!!" reads Kris' Instagram story, which features multiple pictures of herself and Scott with his three kids and Kim Kardashian's firstborn, North West, 8, over the years. "Have a magical day. Love you!!!!!!"

Kim also shared some love for Scott on her Instagram story, posting several pics of them hanging out at home and the gym.

"Happy Birthday @letthelordbewithyou," Kim posted. "I love you so much. I can't wait to celebrate w you!!!"

As for his birthday plans, Scott reunited with his kids Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign Disick, 7, over the weekend after they attended Kravis' Italian nuptials on May 22.