Everything You Need to Know About E!'s New Digital Series While You Were Streaming

Get ready for your weekly dose of must-see TV news.
E! is here to help you catch up on the latest binge-worthy shows and entertainment news with the new digital series While You Were Streaming, which premieres Friday, May 27, at 9 a.m. PT.
Host Danielle Robay will break down the biggest shows in the TV universe on the live-streaming Twitter show. Every week, she will be joined by a slate of rotating guests to unpack buzz-worthy moments, spoilers and easter eggs from the hottest series.
What better show to kick off the first episode of While You Were Streaming than with the new Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi? Ewan McGregor returns in his iconic role as the titular Jedi Master alongside former co-star Hayden Christensen as the sinister Sith Lord, Darth Vader.
Set years after the film Revenge of the Sith, the series picks up with Obi-Wan trying to hide from Vader and his gang of villains as they seek to wipe any remaining Jedi from the galaxy, while also keeping an eye on a young Luke Skywalker.
Moses Ingram, Rupert Friend and more of the show's cast will put their Star Wars knowledge to the test with a fun game of "Star Wars or Just Words" during the While You Were Streaming premiere, while production designer Doug Chiang will spill on-set secrets and McGregor will give fans an "Obi-Wan-01" crash course and catch fans up on everything they need to know before tuning in to the series, which debuts tomorrow.
The excitement doesn't stop there. From Stranger Things season four and Bravo's The Real Housewives of Dubai, to Ms. Marvel, Jennifer Lopez: Halftime, The Kardashians, Only Murders in the Building and more upcoming premieres, join Robay and E! News every week for the "official post-show of pop culture."
Catch new episodes of While You Were Streaming every week @enews on Twitter.