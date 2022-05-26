Survivor Season 42 Crowns Its Winner

Watch : "Survivor" Stars Sierra & Joe Reflect on Unlikely Love Story

Maryanne Oketch is officially Survivor's season 42 winner.

Following a grueling and emotional season, the jury voted for the 24-year-old seminary student in the May 25 finale. After revealing she had a secret immunity idol, Maryanne secured a vote of 7-1-0, beating out runners up Mike Turner and Romeo Escobar. Lindsay Dolashewich and Jonathan Young were also in the final five.

While the Survivor contestants seemingly underestimated her throughout the entire season, Maryanne was confident she was going to come out of the tribal jury a victor, telling Entertainment Weekly, "I felt as if I probably was gonna win."

"I really could feel the momentum swinging," she continued. "I feel as if the clincher was when I whipped out that hidden immunity idol and then people were like, 'Oh my gosh! All the pieces are coming together. This makes sense. She's been thinking this whole time.' And I had tangible evidence that I was."

Ultimately, almost everyone on the jury voted for her, save for Jonathan, who gave his vote to Mike.