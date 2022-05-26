Game of Thrones’ Maisie Williams Reveals Whether HBO Show’s Violence Traumatized Her

Following Sophie Turner's remarks regarding Game of Thrones, Williams shared her own thoughts about her time on the HBO drama series. See what she had to say here.

By Jillian Fabiano May 26, 2022 4:43 PMTags
TVGame Of ThronesCelebritiesEmilia ClarkePeter DinklageLena HeadeyKit HaringtonMaisie WilliamsSophie Turner
Watch: Would Sophie Turner & Maisie Williams Star in "GoT" Spinoff?

Is Maisie Williams haunted by her time on Game of Thrones? As Syrio would say, "Not today!"

The actress starred as Arya Stark across the HBO fantasy drama's eight seasons. And while her former co-star Sophie Turner recently said that she will eventually experience "symptoms of trauma" from some of the heavy subject matter and intense scenes, Williams says that she wasn't affected in the same way.

"I didn't find the scenes that I shot on Game of Thrones, and the nature of the violence and the descent into obsession over this list of names that she wants to kill—I didn't necessarily find that traumatic to do," she told Variety.

She continued, "I think I just found, you know, growing—well, I'm not even gonna say that. I didn't find those scenes traumatic to do."

Turner on the other hand—who played Williams' on-screen sister Sansa Stark on the series—recently told The Cut that she's sure she will "exhibit some symptoms of trauma down the road," due to the fact she couldn't "comprehend a lot of the scene matter" when she began filming the series at age 15. 

photos
Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon: First Look

Game of Thrones—which starred Williams, Turner, Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington—came to an end in 2019. But thankfully, fans of the series have more content to look forward to as the long-awaited prequel series, House of the Dragon, premieres Aug. 21.

Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO

And Williams can't wait either. 

"I'm really looking forward to it," Williams told Variety. "I'm kind of looking forward to watching Game of Thrones—even though it's not Game of Thrones— and experiencing it as a person that's not on it."

Watch House of the Dragon when it premieres Aug. 21 on HBO. 

Trending Stories

1

Pittsburgh Steelers Player Dwayne Haskins' Cause of Death Revealed

2

Princess Charlene of Monaco Details Her “Painful” Recovery

3

Remembering the 21 People Killed in the Uvalde, Texas, School Shooting

4

Ice-T Addresses Criticism of Putting 6-Year-Old Daughter in a Stroller

5

See How the Kardashians Honored Scott Disick on His 39th Birthday

Latest News

See How the Kardashians Honored Scott Disick on His 39th Birthday

Say Hello to E!'s New Digital Series While You Were Streaming

Survivor Season 42 Crowns Its Winner

GOT's Maisie Williams Reveals Her Thoughts on Series' Violence

See Scott Disick Celebrate His "Biggest Blessings" on 39th Birthday

Everything to Remember Heading Into Stranger Things Season 4

Meet Filmmakers From Target/NBCUniversal's Scene in Color Film Series