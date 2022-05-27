Celebrate the Return of Obi-Wan Kenobi With These Star Wars Gifts

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's time to go back to a galaxy far, far away! If the premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ renewed your love for all things Star Wars, we've got all the brand new merch you'll want to add to your collection ASAP.
It's been 17 years since we've last seen Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and we couldn't be more excited to see what the new Disney+ show has in store for us. Not to mention, Hayden Christensen's take on one of the most iconic movie villains of all time, Darth Vader.
Lucky for us fans, there's no shortage of Star Wars gear out there, especially with Star Wars Celebration 2022 happening this weekend. Hello, shared exclusives! If you're a figure collector, Sideshow Collectibles is even offering 20% off some of their Star Wars best-sellers right now.
If you can't get enough of Obi-Wan Kenobi or you want to chat all thing Star Wars with fellow fans, be sure to check out E! News' new digital series, While You Were Streaming. We recap the biggest moments from the new Disney+ series on Twitter @enews.
From cool new graphic tees from Hot Topic to unique Etsy finds, we've rounded up some Star Wars must-haves you'll want to snag ASAP. Check those out below.
Funko Pop! Deluxe Star Wars: Duel of The Fates - Obi-Wan Kenobi
This Amazon-exclusive Funko Pop! of Obi-Wan is actually part two of a three-piece set capturing an iconic moment from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Get it on its own, or complete the scene.
Star Wars Obi-Wan & Anakin T-Shirt
This throwback tee will get you excited for what's to come, as if you weren't already.
Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi Doormat
Star Wars fans and Etsy shoppers are obsessed with this Obi-Wan Kenobi doormat. Reviews say the quality is high and fans definitely get a kick out of it.
Hasbro Star Wars: The Black Series Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Elite Lightsaber
The Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Elite Lightsaber was designed to be just lik Obi-Wan’s iconic blue Lightsaber in the Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series. It features advanced LEDs and sound effects, and is said to be “the most realistic Force FX Lightsaber yet.”
Star Wars Darth Vader Reflection T-Shirt
This t-shirt features a very cool graphic of Darth Vader's helmet with Obi-Wan reflected in the eyes.
Enso Rings Star Wars Silicone Ring - Suns of Tatooine
Enso has a gorgeous Star Wars collection featuring highly detailed silicone rings. You can get this wide band ring themed to Tatooine. You can check out the entire Star Wars collection here.
Star Wars Anakin And Obi-Wan Battle T-Shirt
Cue the epic soundtrack. This vintage-inspired tee features the iconic head-to-head lightsaber duel of Obi-Wan and Anakin in Star Wars: Episode III - Revenger of the Sith.
Subtle Nerdy Designs Hello There T-Shirt
You know the meme! This tee from Subtle Nerdy Designs on Etsy is a great way to rep your love for Star Wars and Obi-Wan without being "super flashy Star Wars," as one reviewer put it. It's subtle, chic and you can choose between five colors including maroon and sand.
Hello There Obi-Wan Sticker
This sticker from Red Bubble come in multiple sizes and finishes. You can use this to decorate your laptop, water bottle, car window and more. According to Red Bubble, it's also removable, super durable and water-resistant.
ColourPop Darth Vader Shadow Palette
Create a look that's Empire-approved with ColourPop's Darth Vader Shadow Palette. It features a gorgeous mix of cool grey, gunmetals and charcoals with striking pops of scarlet and merlot.
Uncanny Brands Lightsaber Electric Salt & Pepper Mill Grinder
These battery-operated salt and pepper mill grinders are a must for any Star Wars fan's kitchen. They're made from high-quality stainless steel and were modeled after Anakin and Darth Vader's Lightsabers.
Original WipeSabers Reflective Saber WiperTags for Rear Wipers
Chances are, you've already got the car stickers so take it to the next level with this playful WipeSaber that easily attaches to your rear wiper. It's a must-have for any Star Wars fan. So fun!
Star Wars Action Figure Spirit Jersey for Adults
ShopDisney recently released a fun collection featuring vintage Star Wars action figures of classic fan faves Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Princess Leia, Chewbacca, C-3PO, R2-D2, Darth Vader and Stormtrooper.
Star Wars Action Figure Stainless Steel Water Bottle
If you thought the above was fun, check out the water bottle! According to shopDisney, it makes a collector's item.
