Celebrate the Return of Obi-Wan Kenobi With These Star Wars Gifts

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's time to go back to a galaxy far, far away! If the premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ renewed your love for all things Star Wars, we've got all the brand new merch you'll want to add to your collection ASAP.

It's been 17 years since we've last seen Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and we couldn't be more excited to see what the new Disney+ show has in store for us. Not to mention, Hayden Christensen's take on one of the most iconic movie villains of all time, Darth Vader.

Lucky for us fans, there's no shortage of Star Wars gear out there, especially with Star Wars Celebration 2022 happening this weekend. Hello, shared exclusives! If you're a figure collector, Sideshow Collectibles is even offering 20% off some of their Star Wars best-sellers right now.

If you can't get enough of Obi-Wan Kenobi or you want to chat all thing Star Wars with fellow fans, be sure to check out E! News' new digital series, While You Were Streaming. We recap the biggest moments from the new Disney+ series on Twitter @enews.

From cool new graphic tees from Hot Topic to unique Etsy finds, we've rounded up some Star Wars must-haves you'll want to snag ASAP. Check those out below.