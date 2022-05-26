Tristan Thompson Shares Message About Making Room for "Growth" After a "Former Life"

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Admits TRUE FEELINGS About Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson's recent social media post has fans buzzing.

The Chicago Bulls player shared a cryptic message about growth on Instagram May 25. "Growth requires us to leave something behind," the post read. "It can be habits, careers, beliefs, even people. Make space for grief in the process of growth. You have to mourn your former life to make room for a newer you."

However, his post hasn't been the only one to recently draw attention. On May 23, his ex Khloe Kardashian, re-shared a post from the account @relationship_quotes that featured a photo of a Google search for "can you ever stop loving someone."

"You never stop loving," the rest of the message said. "Once you love someone honestly, truly, you will never be able to un-love them. You only find someone who will love you more. At that time your old love will not feel so strong, but it is a heart, it will never let you forget something that ever made you happy."