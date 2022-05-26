Don't Miss This $23 Discount on the Game-Changing Lancer Exfoliating Peel Pads

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We all want, glowing, hydrated skin, right? Your immediate thought might go to moisturizers, but that's not the only key step you need in your skincare routine. Staying on top of your exfoliation game is so essential. Get rid of those dead skin cells to allow your favorite moisturizers, serums, masks, and other skincare treatments to work more effectively. If you're looking for an effective exfoliation that doesn't irritate your skin, you need to check out Lancer. Right now, QVC has these game-changing exfoliation pads on sale.
The Lancer Gentle Exfoliating Peel Pads are great to resurface and brighten your complexion in one swipe, according to the brand. The formula also has oatmeal in it, which is smoothing and soothing. Using these pads every other night is a low-effort step to add to your routine that can make a major difference in how your skin looks.
Normally, 45 exfoliation pads cost $75, but for a limited time, you can get these from QVC for just $52. If you're a fan of the products, you need to jump on this deal to restock. If you haven't tried them yet, this discount is a great reason to try them out.
Lancer Polish Peel Pads
You can use these gentle exfoliating pads 3-4 times a week (every other day). Just swipe them across your face and neck and let the product fully absorb into your skin.
If you're contemplating a purchase, check out these reviews from fans of the Lancer Polish Peel Pads.
Lancer Polish Peel Pads Reviews
"I am actually a Licensed esthetician, and I use these in between treatments. I absolutely love them," a Lancer shopper said.
Another declared, "I absolutely LOVE these pads! They are so easy to use, so gentle on my skin, and so renewing and effective ! I use them after cleansing my face at night, and follow up with my nighttime moisturizer. I wake up in the morning to a refreshed complexion! Thumbs Up!"
Someone else shared, "Best Gentle Exfoliating pads I have ever used. Does the job with no irritation or drying of my 60+ year old skin."
A customer said, "Love these! They make a huge difference on my skin."
A fan of the product shared, "I love these exfoliating peel pads! They made my skin so soft and I could see results after only using them a few times. Will definitely purchase again."
A shopper raved, "These peel pads are amazing.These peel pads are amazing.These peel pads are amazing. Your skin will feel great the next morning. I will definitely be purchasing these again!"
"I've only been using these for 10 days (5 treatments) but so far I believe I'm seeing improvement in my skin texture," a customer said.
