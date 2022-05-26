The Kardashians: Here’s How Kendall Jenner Reacted to Losing Vogue Cover Over Sister Kim

Watch : Kanye "Ye" West REACTS to Kim Kardashian’s Vogue Spread

Battle of the cover girls.

In the May 26 episode of the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian was given the honor of being on the March 2022 cover of Vogue—which technically meant replacing her supermodel sister, Kendall Jenner. As Kris Jenner explained, Vogue called her to offer Kendall the cover of the March issue first.

"I was so excited," the momager gushed—before sharing that the plans had changed. "I just got a call this morning from Kendall's agent, and he says, ‘Good news, bad news. I am not sure that Kendall is going to be right for this cover. They asked Kim to do the cover.'"

Though Kim was thrilled about the opportunity, she expressed concern in the confessional about how Kendall would react.

"I am so excited that I am going to be on the cover of Vogue," the SKIMS CEO said. "I don't care how many times you could be on the cover; it will never get old. This one just feels extra special to me. I am so honored to be a part of this." However, Kim added, "I feel so bad. Like, it is bittersweet. I am not telling [Kendall]."