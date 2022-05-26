Watch Harry Styles Sing Part of Taylor Swift's "22" for Fan's Birthday

Watch : Why Harry Styles Doesn't Like to Talk About His Personal Life

It feels like a perfect night…to watch Harry Styles cover part of Taylor Swift's "22."

The One Direction alum sang a few words from the hit during his One Night Only concert in London on May 24. According to social media users, the golden moment occurred when Harry was interacting with the crowd from up on the stage at O2 Academy Brixton and he heard it was an attendee's 22nd birthday.

"22!" he replied, according to a video captured by social media user @flickerofem. He then went on to sing the lyric, "I'm feeling 22!"

Naturally, the audience screamed with excitement. After all, Taylor and Harry's history is one fans know all too well since the singers briefly dated from 2012 to 2013. And while their love story wasn't a long one, it's been widely speculated that some of their songs (like Taylor's "Style" and "Out of the Woods" and Harry's "Two Ghosts" and One Direction's "Perfect") were inspired by each other.