Coach Outlet Summer Kickoff Sale: Score Under $100 Finds With Prices Starting at Just $12

Coach fans, get excited! The Memorial Day Sale you've been waiting for is finally here, and let's just say, the deals are way too good to pass up. So get your wallet ready because the time to shop is now.

The Coach Outlet Summer Kickoff Sale Event is happening right now, and you can score up to 70% off sitewide, plus an additional 15% off on top of that. This incredible deal applies to newly dropped items, their Style of the Week and even clearance. All you have to do is enter the code SUMMER15 at checkout to get your extra 15% off.

When you're stacking savings upon savings, you just know the deals are going to be good. One of our favorite deals from the sale is the customer-favorite Coach Gallery Tote (originally $328) that's on sale right now for just $84. The adorable Coach Mini Town Bucket Bag, which is nearly $300 originally, is just $76 today.

The good news is, those aren't the only jaw-droppers you can find right now. We've rounded up some of the best under $100 deals from Coach Outlet's Summer Kickoff Sale, as well as a few other options that are worth a look as well. Check those out below.