Coach Outlet Summer Kickoff Sale: Score Under $100 Finds With Prices Starting at Just $12

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Coach fans, get excited! The Memorial Day Sale you've been waiting for is finally here, and let's just say, the deals are way too good to pass up. So get your wallet ready because the time to shop is now.
The Coach Outlet Summer Kickoff Sale Event is happening right now, and you can score up to 70% off sitewide, plus an additional 15% off on top of that. This incredible deal applies to newly dropped items, their Style of the Week and even clearance. All you have to do is enter the code SUMMER15 at checkout to get your extra 15% off.
When you're stacking savings upon savings, you just know the deals are going to be good. One of our favorite deals from the sale is the customer-favorite Coach Gallery Tote (originally $328) that's on sale right now for just $84. The adorable Coach Mini Town Bucket Bag, which is nearly $300 originally, is just $76 today.
The good news is, those aren't the only jaw-droppers you can find right now. We've rounded up some of the best under $100 deals from Coach Outlet's Summer Kickoff Sale, as well as a few other options that are worth a look as well. Check those out below.
The Best Under $100 Deals From Coach Outlet's Summer Kickoff Event
Coach Gallery Tote
The Coach Gallery Tote is a popular style among shoppers with over 1,100 reviews, most of which are five-stars. According to one shopper, it's the "perfect tote" due to its affordable price point, roominess and versatility. It's the kind of bag you can wear for work, travel or everyday use. It's also on sale for an amazing price right now. It's originally $328, but it's on sale for $84.
Coach Mini Skinny ID Case
There's nothing we love more than scoring chic and practical affordable finds. Coach's Mini Skinny ID Case features two credit card slots, an ID window and a zip top closure. It comes in taupe or taffy (as shown below). It's also on sale right now for just $20. That price just can't be beat!
Coach Mini Town Bucket Bag
Coach's Mini Town Bucket Bag in taffy pink is the cute little purse you'll want to carry around all summer long. It's originally nearly $300, but it's on sale now for just $76. Such an amazing price.
Coach Mini Pepper Crossbody In Colorblock
Coach Outlet shoppers are obsessed with the Coach Mini Pepper Crossbody in Colorblock, and honestly, so are we! One reviewer wrote that it gets all the compliments, while another called it the perfect evening purse. The bag is originally $328, but you can snag it today for just $84.
Coach Luggage Tag
Does anyone really need a Coach luggage tag? When it's on sale for just $12, the answer is a big YES! If you've got travel plans this summer, you're sure to get a lot of use out of this.
Coach Kleo Crossbody
Straw bags are just everywhere right now, and you can add this stylish crossbody from Coach to your wardrobe for less than $90.
Coach Corner Zip Wristlet In Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet recently added a few new colors of their top-selling corner zip wristlets in signature canvas including pink lemonade, neon green and light orange. All of the colors are bright and fun. Plus, the wristlets are on sale today for just $27.
Coach Zip Top Tote
This sophisticated Coach tote bag is an online exclusive that you don't want to miss. It has over 1,000 reviews, with shoppers using the words "perfect" and "excellent quality" to describe this. Best part is, it's on sale today for $95. You can get this in black, white or pink.
Coach Magnetic Card Case In Signature Canvas
Father's Day is just around the corner! If you need a good gift idea, Coach shoppers who bought this magnetic case case for their husbands/partners said they really loved it.
Coach Mollie Tote
Coach's Mollie Tote is a sleek wardrobe must-have for summer and beyond. Right now, you can score the adorable taffy pink option for just $96. Such an amazing deal, especially for anyone looking to add a pop of color to their summer wardrobe.
Other Can't-Miss Deals From Coach Outlet's Summer Kickoff Sale
Coach Jamie Camera Bag
The Jamie Camera Bag is Coach Outlet's Style of the Week. It comes in both refined pebbled leather and signature canvas. The colors are all fun and bright, perfect for this time of year. It's originally $350 but right now it's on sale for $127. We'd snag this while it's still at an extra 15% off.
Coach Gallery Tote
If you love the look of Coach's Gallery Tote (as shown above), but you aren't really feeling the pink, no worries. Coach Outlet just dropped some brand new colors for summer including this striking neon green. It's on sale now for just over $100.
Coach City Tote In Blocked Signature Canvas
We adore Coach's City Totes for their large size. You really can fit anything and everything you need for the day, and then some. Lucky for us, Coach Outlet just dropped some brand new summer colors and put them on sale for an extra 15% off! So you can snag this $350 tote for less than $120. There are six colors to choose from.
Coach Rowan File Bag
Coach's Rowan File Bag is a wardrobe staple, and right now you can snag one for just $101. You can choose between three colors including classics like black and white.
Coach Track Belt Bag In Signature Canvas
You can't really go wrong with a belt bag as they're so convenient. Right now, you can score this deep purple belt bag for just $101. It's another new arrival that won't be at this price for too long!
Coach Klare Crossbody In Blocked Signature Canvas
The Coach Klare Crossbody in Blocked Signature Canvas is just a fun, colorful purse you can wear all season long. According to recent reviewers, it looks just as good in person! As one wrote, "I saw this at the outlet store and fell in love with it immediately, this bag is everything and so cute. I'm looking forward to carrying this with a variety of outfits and wish it came in a larger size. Surprisingly, I'm able to get a good amount of items in this purse."
Coach Poppy Crossbody With Card Case In Blocked Signature Canvas
If you're looking for something that's cute and practical, be sure to check out Coach's Poppy crossbody with the detachable card case.
Coach Signature Sporty Sweatshirt
This fun sporty signature sweatshirt is bold, bright and so cute. You can wear it on its own or snag the matching retro-inspired shorts as well.
The Best Coach Memorial Day Deals
Coach Outlet isn't the only one throwing a big Memorial Day sale. Right now, you can score up to 60% off during Coach's Memorial Day Sale, which is a huge deal considering Coach rarely ever has discounts that deep. Check out the top deals you can score below. Be sure to check out the sale here to see what other goodies may be for you!
Coach Addison Sandal
Coach's Addison sandals are a trendy must-have for summer. According to recent reviewers, it's not only stylish, it's also super comfortable. It comes in four colors, and right now it's on sale for $111. Sizes are selling out quick, so we'd snap this up ASAP.
Horse And Carriage Buckle Belt
This bright fuchsia buckle belt is classy, fun and highly versatile. Best part is, it's on sale today for 60% off!
Coach Eleanor Flat
Coach put their own twist to the classic ballet flat with these chic shoes. You can get them in black or nude pink. They're also on sale now for $90.
Coach Small Wristlet
Love Coach's wristlets? This online exclusive metallic pink color is a must-have for your closet. It's originally $95, but it's on sale for 30% off. They're also surprisingly bigger than they seem.
