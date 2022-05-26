32 Affordable Amazon Finds That Make Me Feel Like I’m at Zara

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Truth be told, it is tough to remember what life was like before shopping at Amazon. There are countless items to choose from and you really can't beat that incredibly fast shipping. They almost have everything. Unfortunately, they do not sell Zara clothes, but if you adore that Zara aesthetic, there are so many fashionable Amazon finds that exude those same vibes.
If you are looking for chic coordinated sets, sophisticated blazer dresses, trendy footwear, sleek bodysuits, or that internet-famous Zara pink slip dress, there are a lot of affordable options that you can shop at Amazon.
Pants
Tronjori Women High Waist Casual Wide Leg Long Palazzo Pants
These elevate any top with a major dose of sophistication. You need these pants in every color. They have 4,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
SySea Womens High Waisted Palazzo Pants
Rock palazzo pants at the office, out to lunch with friends, or with your favorite bodysuit for a night out. The styling possibilities are truly unlimited here. This is an incredibly versatile style that comes in many colors.
Shoes
Steve Madden Women's Harlin Heeled Sandal
Bring a 90s vibe to your wardrobe with these glossy heeled sandals, which come in eight colors.
Circus by Sam Edelman Women's Marlie Heeled Sandal
Liven up your look with a pair of these bright platform sandals. There are 7 colorways to choose from.
The Drop Women's Issi Quilted Flatform Sporty Sandal
You will feel incredibly comfortable and look sophisticated in these puffy, soft slides.
Celnepho High Platform Mid Calf Wedge Boots
Feel like the cool girl that you are with a chunky heeled-boot. This pair has 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Two-Piece Sets
Fixmatti Women 2 Piece Outfit
This ensemble is giving Hamptons chic. Wear this around the house or dress it up with platforms when you're out and about. It comes in 18 colors.
Angashion Women's Floral Crop Top Maxi Skirt Set 2 Piece Outfit Dress
Everyone will ask "where did you get that outfit?" when you wear one of these two-piece sets. I'm here for the lemon print, but I also adore the 17 other color choices. This set has 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Fisoew Women's 2 Piece Open Front Long Sleeve Blazer and Solid Short Pants Suit Sets
This two-piece set pairs perfectly with a rooftop cocktail. You can get this look in 11 colors.
SheIn Women's 2 Pieces Outfit Long Sleeve Shawl Collar Open Font Blazer and Shorts Set
Feel like a total fashionista in this two-piece blazer and shorts combo.
Tops and Bodysuits
Big Dart Casual Long Sleeve Loose Fit Button Down Shirts
Wear one of these colorful tops at the office, tucked into some trousers. Or you can unbutton it completely to rock it as a bathing suit cover-up.
Dokotoo Womens Corduroy Button Down Shirts
This is such a cute shirt in the cooler months, or you can wear it as a super light jacket during a spring night. There are 32 color options.
Fessceruna Deep V-Neck Casual Ribbed Knit Slim Fit Tank
Get these ribbed, v-neck tanks in every color. They're great on their own or as a layering piece.
Mangopop Women's Mock Turtle Neck Sleeveless Tank Top Bodysuit
This sleeveless bodysuit is comfortable, sophisticated, and elegant. The mock neck makes this suitable for the office and family events. The high-quality material is smooth and durable. This top is available in 10 other colors and has 3,500+ five-star Amazon reviews.
An Amazon shopper advised, "If you're on the fence, I say definitely get this!" Another said, "This body suit fits like a glove, and for a low price can't beat it, so before you buy SKIMS you should try this one first and compare."
Romwe Women's Casual Cross Off Shoulder Deep V Neck Ribbed Knit Top
Get the comfort of casual and the appearance of elegance with this off-the-shoulder top. This shirt comes in 26 colors and has 2,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mangopop Cutout Bodysuit
These cut-out bodysuits exude a Euphoria aesthetic. There are 24 colors to choose from.
Dresses
xxxiticat Women's Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress
This slip dress is so on trend, yet so classic especially in pink. There are 23 colorways to choose from and it has 5,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Anrabess Women Casual Turtleneck Batwing Sleeve Slouchy Oversized Ribbed Knit Tunic
Wear it as a dress or throw it on over your favorite pair of jeans or leggings. No matter how you style it, this is just one of those pieces that always works. It comes in 27 colors and it has 4,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Zesica Boho Summer Floral Print Tie Straps Sleeveless Square Neck Smocked Flowy A Line Maxi Dress
The best thing about warm weather is the potential to put an outfit together in an instant. This is an ideal "throw on and go" type of dress, which comes in many colors and prints.
Zesica Women's Summer Casual Flutter Short Sleeve Crew Neck Smocked Elastic Waist Tiered Midi Dress
A tiered midi dress is a breezy essential for warm weather. There are 23 colors to choose from.
ZCSIA Women's Summer Boho One Shoulder Sleeveless Floral Printed Smocked Flowy Ruffle Midi Dress
A one-shoulder dress is so unique, yet so classy and incredibly flattering. It's everything. This beautiful dress comes in many stunning prints.
Cupshe Summer Midi Dress V Neck
You'll feel like you're on vacation every time you rock this yellow print dress.
Skirts
The Drop Women's Maya Silky Slip Skirt
You need a silky slip skirt in every color. Go for a chill vibe with a plain, white t-shirt or you can pair this with a sleek bodysuit.
SheIn Women's Casual Asymetric Hem Wrap Skort
Don't sleep on skorts. They're fashion-forward, practical, and a fun throwback.
SheIn Sexy Satin Split Side Midi Skirt
Bring your A game with this silk midi skirt complete with a slit on the side. There are 24 colorways to choose from.
Blazers and Blazer Dresses
Women's One Button Blazer Dress
This is a more subtle way to embrace the feather trend. You can even unbutton this and wear it as a jacket. It also comes in white.
UNIQUE21 Women Luxe Stain Breasted Asymmetric Blazer Dress
There are way too many cute colors to choose from with this elegant blazer dress.
Hdieso Women's Elegant Blazer Dress
This kelly green mini is giving It Girl vibes.
Gamisote Womens Cape Blazer
Elevate any outfit with this cape. Get one in every color to instantly take a look from casual to upscale.
