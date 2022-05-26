Lana Condor Shares Wedding Planning Updates and Thoughtful Gift Picks From Her Amazon Collection

We interviewed Lana Condor because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Lana is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

To All the Boys I've Loved Before star Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre announced their engagement in January 2022 after six years of dating. Recently, Lana told E!, "The wedding planning is going really well! We are still figuring out some of the big picture things, but we definitely are hoping for a shorter engagement. It has been really fun doing this together as a team! It still feels so surreal!"

In the midst of wedding planning, the couple has curated their own wedding collection with Amazon Handmade, full of thoughtful items from small businesses that are great gifts for engaged couples or the members of your wedding party.

The actress explained, "I love how Amazon Handmade shines a light on small businesses and individuals, as well as their craft. That's why Anthony and I are launching our very own wedding collection, where you can find unique, handmade and customized essentials for you and your partner's special day."

If you're struggling to find a personal gift for your bridesmaids, groomsmen, flower girls, or your engaged friends, let Lana and Anthony do all of the thinking for you. Their collection is a true one-stop-shop for all things wedding-related.