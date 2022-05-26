We’re In Our Feelings Over Drake’s Adorable Conversation With His "Cash" Son Adonis

Watch : Drake Shares Rare Pic of 2-Year-Old Son Adonis

When it comes to Drake and Adonis Graham, their father-son relationship is a slam dunk.

On May 25, the "One Dance" singer praised his 4-year-old son's skills on the court after Adonis successfully shot some hoops. In a video shared to his Instagram Story, Adonis—repping Drake's favorite basketball team in a Toronto Raptors jersey—was seen sitting with his dad as the Canadian rapper asked him questions about his athletic prowess.

"Yo, where'd you learn to shoot like that?" Drake asked, to which Adonis raised his shoulders and quipped, "I don't know."

Drake then gave his son, who he shares with French artist Sophie Brussaux, some hype for scoring four out of five shots. "You just went four for five," he declared. "You're cash right now."

After a little more push during the adorable father-son interview, Adonis told his dad that he plays basketball at school, prompting Drake to jokingly ask if he'd like him to share some post-game "highlights" online.