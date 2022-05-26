Abbott Elementary Creator Quinta Brunson Slams Calls For a School Shooting Episode

Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson shared a passionate, emphatic explanation for why she refuses to include a school shooting situation in her show. Read it below.

By Daniel Trainor May 26, 2022 2:35 AMTags
TVCelebrities
Watch: Abbott Elementary Star Talk's Show's Unpredictable Success

Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson will not be writing a school shooting episode of the show.

After the May 24 shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas that killed 19 students and two teachers, Brunson said she was inundated with messages asking her to incorporate a school shooting into Abbott Elementary, the show she created and stars in about fictional Philadelphia elementary school.

"wild how many people have asked for a school shooting episode of the show I write," Brunson tweeted on May 25. "people are that deeply removed from demanding more from the politicians they've elected and are instead demanding 'entertainment.' I can't ask 'are yall ok' anymore because the answer is 'no.'

Abbott Elementary premiered in December 2021 and was renewed for a second season in March. Brunson plays Janine, a second-grade teacher at the school, with an ensemble featuring Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter and Sheryl Lee Ralph

In another tweet, Brunson encouraged those asking for her to write about a school shooting to instead "use that energy" toward elected officials who can provide change. She added, "I'm begging you."

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

Brunson also posted a message she received from an anonymous fan who urged her to "formulate an angle that would get our government to understand why laws need to pass. I think Abbott Elementary can affect change."

In response to the request, Brunson tweeted, "I don't want to sound mean, but I want people to understand the flaw in asking for something like this. we're not okay. this country is rotting our brains. im sad about it."

ABC

Hours after the shooting in Texas, CBS pulled the series finale of FBI because it dealt with a potential school shooting. 

The second season of Abbott Elementary will premiere this fall on ABC.

Trending Stories

1

Pittsburgh Steelers Player Dwayne Haskins' Cause of Death Revealed

2

Princess Charlene of Monaco Details Her “Painful” Recovery

3

Michael Peterson Reveals Whether He's Watching The Staircase

4

Carrie Underwood Posts Old Diary Entry From Night of Idol Win

5

Ice-T Addresses Criticism of Putting 6-Year-Old Daughter in a Stroller

Latest News

Drake Has Adorable Conversation With His "Cash" Son Adonis

Abbott Elementary's Creator Won't Write School Shooting Episode

Joseph Morgan Drops Major Hints About Possible Legacies Cameo

Justin Long & Kate Bosworth Go Instagram Official With Mustache Selfie

Big Brother's Bayleigh and Swaggy C Announce Pregnancy

Judge Dismisses Abuse Lawsuit Filed Against Marilyn Manson

Exclusive

The Offer Star Says He'd "Understand" if Coppola Never Watched