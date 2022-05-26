Justin Long and Kate Bosworth Go Instagram Official With Selfies of Matching Beer Mustaches

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth are the perfect brew together.
The Accepted actor and Superman Returns actress seem to be Instagram official on May 24, with Justin posted a photo of himself and Kate sharing a pint of Guinness while on vacation in Ireland.
In a series of cute selfies, the two are seen taking a sip of the foam at the top of a new pour at the same time, then pulling back and smiling with a beer mustache on their top lips.
Kate commented on the post, "I'm the luckiest."
The comment section was quickly flooded with love for the couple. "I love this duo," Ambulance's Eiza González wrote, while Sweet Magnolia's JoAnna Garcia Swisher commented, "You two are a perfect ‘pour'!"
Justin's post comes a month after the two enjoyed a PDA-packed trip to the beach in Kauai, Hawaii in April. Photos obtained by E! News showed them laying in the sand, embracing in a passionate seaside kiss.
Kate first sparked romance rumors with Justin in May 2021, when she made an Instagram post dedicated to the 43-year-old actor after they had finished filming a movie together in Fayetteville, Ark.
"There are some movie experiences when you learn a lotttttt about another person. Well, we just wrapped one of those," Kate wrote. "Holy moly @justinlong you are a truly spectacular / fun / funny / kind / rare / thoughtful / totally. fckn. rad human being."
Justin then jokingly commented, "That's ALL you wrote about me??? Well... I admire your restraint."
He confirmed that he had a girlfriend in December 2021 during an episode of his podcast, Life Is Short With Justin Long. While speaking with Fortune Feimster, Justin revealed that his girlfriend "loves" pineapple topping on her pizza after the comedian called it her go-to topping.
Adding that he's not a fan of the controversial topping, Justin mused, "I've never been with anyone who likes pineapple on pizza."
Justin also shared that he voted no to pineapple on pizza. While Justin and Kate are unable to share a slice, they've proven to be able to share a pint instead.