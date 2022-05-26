Big Brother's Bayleigh and Swaggy C Announce Pregnancy Nearly 4 Years After Suffering Miscarriage

Watch : "Big Brother" All-Stars Memphis & Christmas Are Dating

For Bayleigh Dayton and Swaggy C, a bundle of joy is on the way.

The couple announced they are expecting a child together in an Instagram post shared on May 25, nearly four years after Bayleigh suffered a miscarriage while inside the jury house on season 20 of Big Brother.

Swaggy C's post, which was shared to both of their Instagram pages, touched on the joy of expecting a child with his love.

"To have a baby coming in GENERAL… is a blessing," he wrote. "But to have a baby with my favorite person in the universe? It makes it even better."

Later in his heartfelt message, he admitted that the pair had plans to keep their pregnancy news under wraps to protect their "peace."

"Initially, Bayleigh and I were going to stay quiet until our baby was born," he shared. "Not one word until birth. We recently just decided to reveal on her bday about 2 weeks ago."