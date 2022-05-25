The Courtship Finale Preview: Lady Nicole Goes on First Modern Date With Final Suitor

Watch : "The Courtship" Bachelorette Nicole Remy Dishes on New Show!

Lady Nicole Remy is trading in her ballgowns for blue jeans.

Three suitors remain heading into the two-hour season finale of USA Network's The Courtship. Taking a break from the show's Regency-era setting, suitor Christian Cones surprises Nicole with a modern-day date in E! News' exclusive preview of tonight's episode.

Entering a mini planetarium, Nicole is greeted by her man with open arms. "Welcome to our own little universe," Christian tells her as they hug. His galactic picnic is complete with plenty of pillows, blankets and views of the sky…even though it's fake.

Seeing each other for the first time in "normal clothes," they gush over their contemporary outfits as they accidentally twin in matching leather jackets. It could be a coincidence, but it could also be good chemistry.

"You know what? You could rock the age-old dress. You can rock this leather jacket. You do it all," says Christian. "I could absolutely get used to this."