Why Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s The Boys Cameo Didn't Happen in Season 3

Sorry The Boys viewers: we're not getting a Winchester family reunion this season.

Ever since it was announced that Jensen Ackles would star as Soldier Boy in season three of The Boys, Supernatural fans have been hoping to see a cameo from his former co-star Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Speculation that Morgan would make an appearance began back in 2020, when Eric Kripke, who is both the creator of Supernatural and The Boys, invited The Walking Dead star to appear on the Prime Video series.

"I'll make you a deal," Kripke wrote to Morgan on Twitter in January 2020. "Season 3. I'll write it, and if you're avail, come shoot it!" In which Morgan responded, "In a heartbeat!"

And while Kripke tried to make it happen, it just wasn't in the cards for this season, according to Ackles.

"I don't know exactly what was in the works for that, but I know that there were some preliminary conversations of how and what and when and why that just didn't work out with Jeff's schedule," Ackles told Entertainment Weekly. "He's a busy man, and everybody wants him to come on their show."