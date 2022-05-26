The Kardashians: Kim Kardashian Apologizes to Family About Her Kanye West Relationship

Kim Kardashian is issuing an apology to the fam!
In the May 26 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kim apologized to her family about how her relationship with ex-husband Kanye West has affected them. This mea culpa came about after it was revealed that Kanye was coming out with a new rap song, which, according to Kim, meant "he's talking mad s––t about me and probably saying whatever."
In support of her sister, Khloe Kardashian weighed in, "Most men are not trashing the mother of their kids like that publicly." Feeling similarly, momager Kris Jenner chimed in and assured Kim that she has "done nothing but be great to him."
Kim went on to acknowledge the drama, noting in a confessional, "I do recognize the impact that my relationship has had on my family and that I've never had the opportunity to just say, 'I'm sorry guys.'"
But, that seems to be all in the past, as Kim promised her family, "I will never let that happen to you guys again."
While the family didn't say much in response, Kris later told the camera, "When people are saying disparaging things about any of us, it hurts all of us."
Specifically, Kris' main concern was for Kim and Kanye's children—North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3—because they might see everything that's written one day.
She warned, "That's something that everybody has to be really aware of."
Thankfully, Kim had the full support of her family. Khloe even promised her, "Karma is always going to be on your side, and you'll never regret being a good person. You never stoop to other people."
As for how Kim's handled the negativity? Kim, who filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 and was declared legally single earlier this year, shared, "I feel for once like in my life, I feel strong."
New episodes of The Kardashians arrive Thursdays on Hulu.