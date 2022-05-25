Cannes 2022: Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Display Their Burning Love at Elvis Premiere

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler showed their burning love for each other during the Elvis premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. See the PDA-filled red carpet photos.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler showed they can't help falling in love on the red carpet.

The model and Elvis star were seen going in for a passionate kiss at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival premiere of Elvis on May 25. The couple held each other's heads with both hands before locking lips in the middle of the crowd. Feel the temperature rising higher, higher? Or is it just us?

Kaia initially came to the premiere solo while Austin, who plays the titular role in Elvis, arrived with his co-stars—including Tom Hanks, and Olivia De Jonge. Kaia strutted the carpet solo in a stunning red halter-neck dress while Austin arrived in a black suit and bowtie.

This isn't the first time the couple has had to make their way to each other on the red carpet.

At the 2022 Met Gala earlier this month, Austin joined his co-stars from Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic before reconnecting with Kaia at the top of the stars, posing together for the cameras.

Austin recently told GQ Hype for a May 25 article that filming Elvis put quite a toll on his health. So much so that he was in incredible pain the day after they wrapped in March 2021. 

"The next day I woke up at four in the morning with excruciating pain, and I was rushed to the hospital," he told the outlet. "My body just started shutting down the day after I finished Elvis."

He ended up spending a week bedridden after being diagnosed with a virus that mimics appendicitis. Now it seems Austin is healed and the only illness he could possibly have is lovesickness.

Keep reading for more stars and memorable moments at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

