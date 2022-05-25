Cannes 2022: Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Display Their Burning Love at Elvis Premiere

Watch : Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler Romance Rumors True? See Pics!

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler showed they can't help falling in love on the red carpet.

The model and Elvis star were seen going in for a passionate kiss at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival premiere of Elvis on May 25. The couple held each other's heads with both hands before locking lips in the middle of the crowd. Feel the temperature rising higher, higher? Or is it just us?

Kaia initially came to the premiere solo while Austin, who plays the titular role in Elvis, arrived with his co-stars—including Tom Hanks, and Olivia De Jonge. Kaia strutted the carpet solo in a stunning red halter-neck dress while Austin arrived in a black suit and bowtie.

This isn't the first time the couple has had to make their way to each other on the red carpet.

At the 2022 Met Gala earlier this month, Austin joined his co-stars from Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic before reconnecting with Kaia at the top of the stars, posing together for the cameras.