Liam Payne Steps Out With Aliana Mawla After Split From Ex Maya Henry

Watch : Liam Payne's Fiancee Addresses Viral Pic of Him With Other Woman

Liam Payne is walking in the wind with Aliana Mawla.

The "Strip That Down" singer and model were seen walking arm-in-arm in London, on May 24. In the photos, Aliana and Liam kept close together while sporting casual outfits.

The pair's outing comes just one month after Liam and his former fiancée Maya Henry had called it quits on their engagement (for the second time.) As for how Maya feels about their recent split, a source tells E! News she was "blindsided" by the breakup.

"He abruptly ended it with her," the insider explained on May 25. "She is very upset. They have definitely had their fair share of ups and downs in their relationship."

On May 23, Maya spoke out on social media in regards to a photo she was tagged in that was posted on a fan account. The photo was a selfie of Liam with his arms wrapped around another woman.