Ne-Yo Reveals Jennifer Lopez Ghosted Him Over DMs

Watch : Ne-Yo's New Single Is an Open Letter to His Wife

Not all celebrity co-workers have each other's phone numbers.

On the latest episode of E! News' digital series Down in the DMs, Ne-Yo revealed that one of his former World of Dance co-judges ghosted a message he sent them about collaborating.

"I did DM J.Lo at one point about a song that I was trying to write for her," he exclusively revealed. "I DMed her in the moment because she wasn't right in my face and I didn't have her phone number at the time, so I was like, ‘Alright, we'll see if she'll respond here.' She didn't, which is fine, that's fine. She's really busy."

And while Jennifer Lopez never responded, Ne-Yo has no hard feelings towards his fellow artist...or so he says.

"It's not like we're friends or anything," he joked. "It's not like we did a whole TV show together or anything. It's fine. It's totally fine."

However, the shoe was on the other foot when the Grammy-winner received a DM from singer Chlöe Bailey about working together.