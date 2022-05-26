From The Staircase to Candy: The Definitive Ranking of 2022's True Crime Dramas

Watch : Candy Stars Talk People's Obsession With True Crime

There's much to be said about the rollercoaster that has been 2022, but one thing's for sure: peak TV is back, and this time around, true crime is center stage.

Fans of the admittedly morbid genre have never had so many documentaries, movies and TV shows to choose from, and while that can be overwhelming at times, the true crime surge has given viewers new perspectives and inside looks at some of the most fascinating cases in history. Dramatizations in particular seem to be more popular than ever. From scammer stories like Inventing Anna and The Dropout to the dark, complex tales at the center of The Staircase and Under the Banner of Heaven, there's almost certainly something for everybody these days.

Of course, all stories are not created equally. So, we've rounded up all of the year's true crime TV dramas to be released thus far, and ranked them.