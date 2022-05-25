Maya Henry “Blindsided” After Liam Payne "Abruptly Ended" Their Relationship

Maya Henry was not prepared for the direction things went with ex Liam Payne.
Though the pair called off their engagement a month ago, "Maya was blindsided by the split," a source close to the model told E! News. "He abruptly ended it with her. She is very upset. They have definitely had their fair share of ups and downs in their relationship."
E! News has reached out to reps for Maya and Liam.
On May 23, a fan page posted a photo of the former One Direction singer, 28, getting cozy with another woman. The fan page, believing it was Maya, 21, in the photo, tagged her.
"I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman," she commented under the post. "This is not me and it's hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now."
Later that day, a rep for Liam confirmed to E! News that he had ended his relationship with Maya.
The pair began dating in 2019 and announced their engagement the following year. However, In June 2021, Liam shared that they had called it quits, later admitting he has "not been very good at relationships."
"I know what my pattern of things is with relationships, I feel at this point," the dad of son Bear, 5, (with ex Cheryl Cole) said on The Diary of a CEO podcast. "I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else. And I feel like that's where I got to in my last relationship. I just wasn't giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn't appreciate and I didn't like being."
However, later that year, Liam and Maya rekindled their romance and the engagement was back on. At the time, a separate source told E! News, "They took time apart due to their busy schedules and having distance between them. They needed the break because they weren't communicating well."