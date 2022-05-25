Maya Henry “Blindsided” After Liam Payne "Abruptly Ended" Their Relationship

Watch : Liam Payne's Fiancee Addresses Viral Pic of Him With Other Woman

Maya Henry was not prepared for the direction things went with ex Liam Payne.

Though the pair called off their engagement a month ago, "Maya was blindsided by the split," a source close to the model told E! News. "He abruptly ended it with her. She is very upset. They have definitely had their fair share of ups and downs in their relationship."

E! News has reached out to reps for Maya and Liam.

On May 23, a fan page posted a photo of the former One Direction singer, 28, getting cozy with another woman. The fan page, believing it was Maya, 21, in the photo, tagged her.

"I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman," she commented under the post. "This is not me and it's hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now."