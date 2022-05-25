90 Day Fiancé Sneak Peek: See Yve’s Friends Make Mohamed Uncomfortable With Sex Questions

Watch : 90 Day Fiance EXCLUSIVE: Mohamed Gets GRILLED By Yve's Friends

Well, this is one way to make a person uncomfortable!

90 Day Fiancé's Mohamed Abdelhamed is ready to meet his fiancé Yve Arellano's friends. But in an E! News exclusive clip, we get a first look at the awkward dinner conversation shared among the group. Spoiler: The conversation doesn't go great.

"My first impression about Yve's friends, that they are weird," Mohamed says in the clip.

But not only is Mohamed not a fan of the friends, he also isn't a fan of their dinner attire. "I feel that they are trying to see how I will react because I am Muslim," he explains, "so they show more of their boobs, and I don't need to see that."

As the dinner begins, one of the friends asks Mohamed, "Are you comfortable with us having wine?"

His response? "Yes, I don't mind."

And that's just the start of the questions, as the 25-year-old then tells the group they can ask him "anything."

Yve's pals respond in kind, asking the 90 Day Fiancé star some "lightning round" questions.