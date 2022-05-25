90 Day Fiancé Sneak Peek: See Yve’s Friends Make Mohamed Uncomfortable With Sex Questions

Well, this is one way to make a person uncomfortable!
90 Day Fiancé's Mohamed Abdelhamed is ready to meet his fiancé Yve Arellano's friends. But in an E! News exclusive clip, we get a first look at the awkward dinner conversation shared among the group. Spoiler: The conversation doesn't go great.
"My first impression about Yve's friends, that they are weird," Mohamed says in the clip.
But not only is Mohamed not a fan of the friends, he also isn't a fan of their dinner attire. "I feel that they are trying to see how I will react because I am Muslim," he explains, "so they show more of their boobs, and I don't need to see that."
As the dinner begins, one of the friends asks Mohamed, "Are you comfortable with us having wine?"
His response? "Yes, I don't mind."
And that's just the start of the questions, as the 25-year-old then tells the group they can ask him "anything."
Yve's pals respond in kind, asking the 90 Day Fiancé star some "lightning round" questions.
One friend asks, "Have you ever been intimate, like had sex with any other women?"
After Mohamed admits that he hasn't, the group presses for more confessions. For instance, they ask if he's ever "kissed" another woman, cuddle another woman, etc.
Oh, we can't forget about this question: "How did you know what to do then, have you ever watched porn?"
At this point in the meal, Mohamed is visibly uncomfortable, and rightfully so.
Mohamed tells the camera, "In Egypt, no one, never, would ask these kinds of questions. She's sitting talking about sex, I don't want to be here, but I'm doing that for Yve. I don't want Yve get upset but it's very difficult."
We can't imagine what they'll be asking by the time they get to dessert! Find out what happens next when 90 Day Fiancé airs May 29 on TLC.