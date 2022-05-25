Stephen Colbert and James Corden Deliver Emotional Monologues on "Unfathomable" Fatal Shooting in Texas

Watch : Texas School Shooting: Selena Gomez & More Celebrities React

Stephen Colbert and James Corden are speaking out against gun violence.

Both late-night hosts re-recorded their show's opening monologues on May 24 in order to address the tragic mass shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

As a father of three, Corden, called the violence "unfathomable" in a powerful statement during The Late Late Show. "When I drop my kids off at school this morning and kiss them goodbye, it doesn't cross your mind that that could ever be the last goodbye," he explained. "The thought of that phone call—that your child is the victim of a mass shooting—is beyond comprehension as a human being."

He continued, "I'm so deeply sad for the families of these children, the trauma of the survivors and for the future these kids will never see."

Corden went on to share his heartbreaking frustration over "the number of people who must think this is an OK byproduct to never make meaningful changes to gun laws," adding, "It doesn't make sense to me. It doesn't reflect the country that I think America is."