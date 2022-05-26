What Siesta Key's Madisson Hausburg Wants You to Know About Motherhood After Her Son's Stillbirth

Watch : Siesta Key's Madisson Hausburg Talks Healing After Pregnancy Loss

Unfortunately, Siesta Key isn't all glamour and fun.

Nobody knows that more than the show's very own Madisson Hausburg. In the May 26 finale episode, viewers will watch the reality star get married to Ish Soto during a sunset wedding. But in the same episode, Madisson will sit down with her close friends and co-stars to discuss the moment she delivered her baby boy stillborn back in December.

While many would understand if Madisson wanted to grieve baby Elliot in private, the 27-year-old knew she wanted to talk about her journey.

"For me, a huge part of my healing process is talking about him," she exclusively told E! News. "Sharing it was a way for me to just be like, this happened. I still want to talk about my baby. He's very much my baby still. I'm still very proud of him and I still want to talk about him."