Austin Butler Says His Body "Started Shutting Down" After Filming Elvis

Watch : Austin Butler on Playing Elvis: "Truly the Privilege of a Lifetime"

Austin Butler is doing just fine (thank you, thank you very much), but he did have a bit of a health scare after he finished filming Elvis in March 2021.

"The next day I woke up at four in the morning with excruciating pain, and I was rushed to the hospital," he told GQ Hype in a new interview. "My body just started shutting down the day after I finished Elvis."

Ultimately, he was diagnosed with a virus that mimicked appendicitis and was left bedridden for a week. All in the name of art!

After all, Butler fully committed—body and soul—to portraying Elvis Presley for Baz Luhrmann's upcoming biopic. The 30-year-old landed the role after he submitted a video of himself singing "Unchained Melody" in a bathrobe and impressed the director with how much he was able to get into character. Indeed, Butler learned how to sing, speak and move like Presley and even met the singer's ex-wife Priscilla. He was also able to relate to Presley on a personal level.

"His mother passed away when he was 23, and my mom passed away when I was 23," Butler told GQ Hype. "So when I learned that, it was one of those things where I got chills, and I just thought, Okay, I can connect to that."