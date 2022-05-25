Young Rock Creator Weighs in on Dwayne Johnson's Political Future After Season 2 Finale

Watch : Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Gets Deep About THIS Super Power

It was the moment Young Rock fans have been waiting for: Election day.

The May 24 season two finale of the hit NBC comedy finally revealed the results of Dwayne Johnson's 2032 presidential run. So did the pro wrestler turned acting icon turned fictional politician officially become your new favorite TV president?

Unfortunately not, as Johnson shockingly lost to opponent Brayden Taft. So what do the surprising election results mean for season three of Young Rock?

Show creator and executive producer Nahnatchka Khan is weighing in on Johnson's political loss, where next season will lead, plus her thoughts on Johnson running for president in real life. Read on for E! News' exclusive Q&A with Khan.

E! News: From a storytelling perspective, why did you have Johnson lose the election?

Nahnatchka Khan: When we first got picked up for season two we started having our broad strokes story sessions with Jeff Chiang, the co-creator, and Dwayne and everybody and I think that we just always want to kind of do the unexpected. We talked through those scenarios and it was really appealing to all of us the idea of, "What if it doesn't go the way people think it's going to go?" It kind of fits into the overall theme of Young Rock itself, which is life is a roller coaster, and even somebody who is as successful as Dwayne has been in real life, it's not been easy. There's been so many ups and downs…Sometimes it just doesn't go the way you think it's going to.