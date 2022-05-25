Johnny Depp Denies Amber Heard's "Heinous" Accusations of Violence During Return to Stand

Content warning: This story discusses sexual assault and abuse.
Johnny Depp returned to the witness stand during the final days of his $50 million defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard.
On May 25, the Pirates of the Caribbean star was called as a rebuttal witness and quickly denied many allegations brought forth from his ex.
"It's insane to hear heinous accusations of violence, sexual violence, that she's attributed to me, that she's accused me of," Depp said during his testimony. "I don't think anyone enjoys having to split themselves open and tell the truth, but there are times when one simply has to because it's gotten out of control. Horrible. Ridiculous. Humiliating. Ludicrous. Painful. Savage. Unimaginably brutal. Cruel and all false."
Depp went on to say that while no human is perfect, he has never committed sexual battery or physical abuse. (For more revelations from the trial, click here).
"This is not easy for any of us, I know that," he said. "No matter what happens, I did get here and I did tell the truth and I have spoken out for what I've been carrying on my back reluctantly for six years."
Back in 2018, Heard wrote an essay for the Washington Post in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." Although the article never mentioned Depp by name, the actor claimed in court documents that Heard concocted her story in the hopes of generating "positive publicity" and to "advance her career."
In opening statements shared on April 12, Depp's lawyers argued that Heard—who is countersuing her ex, seeking $100 million in damages—ruined his reputation by "choosing to lie about him for her own personal benefit."
During his testimony on May 25, Depp was also asked to address prior testimony from Heard regarding a rumor that he had pushed his former girlfriend Kate Moss down the stairs. (Heard previously testified that Depp physically hurt her during arguments and negatively impacted her career.)
"Ms. Heard took the story and turned it into a very ugly incident, all in her mind," Depp testified. "There was never a moment where I pushed Kate down any set of stairs."
Earlier in the day, Moss appeared through video link to testify before a Virginia jury. The supermodel recalled an incident that occurred while vacationing with Depp in the '90s. "We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did and there had been a rain storm and as I left the room, I slipped down the stairs and I hurt my back," she said. "He never pushed me, kicked me, or threw me down any stairs."
Before the trial kicked off, Heard made a rare statement about the case on Instagram before announcing a break from social media.
"Johnny is suing me for an op-ed I wrote in the Washington Post, in which I recounted my experience of violence and domestic abuse," she wrote on April 9. "I wrote about the price women pay for speaking out against men in power. I continue to pay that price, but hopefully when this case concludes, I can move on and so can Johnny."