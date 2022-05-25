Johnny Depp Denies Amber Heard's "Heinous" Accusations of Violence During Return to Stand

Watch : 5 BOMBSHELLS From Amber Heard's Testimony Against Johnny Depp

Content warning: This story discusses sexual assault and abuse.

Johnny Depp returned to the witness stand during the final days of his $50 million defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard.

On May 25, the Pirates of the Caribbean star was called as a rebuttal witness and quickly denied many allegations brought forth from his ex.

"It's insane to hear heinous accusations of violence, sexual violence, that she's attributed to me, that she's accused me of," Depp said during his testimony. "I don't think anyone enjoys having to split themselves open and tell the truth, but there are times when one simply has to because it's gotten out of control. Horrible. Ridiculous. Humiliating. Ludicrous. Painful. Savage. Unimaginably brutal. Cruel and all false."

Depp went on to say that while no human is perfect, he has never committed sexual battery or physical abuse. (For more revelations from the trial, click here).

"This is not easy for any of us, I know that," he said. "No matter what happens, I did get here and I did tell the truth and I have spoken out for what I've been carrying on my back reluctantly for six years."