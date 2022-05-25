Victoria's Secret Model Romee Strijd Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2

The secret is officially out: Romee Strijd is pregnant again!
The Victoria's Secret model, 26, announced that she and her fiancé Laurens van Leeuwen are expecting their second child together on Instagram May 25, writing, "Soon we will be a family of 4, can't wait."
Alongside her exciting news, Romee shared a heartwarming photo of the entire family wearing all-white outfits as they sit on the floor together. The supermodel can be seen holding onto her growing baby bump and smiling at her husband while he tries to help their 17-month-old daughter, Mint, reach out to kiss her mom's belly.
After sharing the post, Romee's fellow Angels fluttered down to the comments section to celebrate the growing family, including Devon Windsor, who wrote, "Congrats."
"Omg," Gizele Oliveira added. "You guys are so beautiful congratulations on your new one on the way."
Romee's pregnancy announcement comes almost exactly two years to the day that she first revealed that she and Laurens were expecting their first child together back in May 2020.
The longtime couple, who got engaged this January, welcomed their daughter, Mint, in December 2020.
"Mint van Leeuwen ~ feeling so blessed to finally hold you in my arms," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "We are so in love with you!!"
Since her first pregnancy announcement, the runway model has been open about her struggle with PCOS, also known as polycystic ovarian syndrome. In 2020, she shared news of her diagnosis after, as she explained, not having her period for seven years.
"I was devastated because being a mom and starting a family with @laurensvleeuwen is my biggest dream," she wrote on Instagram at the time, announcing her first pregnancy. "I was so scared that I would never be able to because I got told it was harder to get babies in a natural way."
However, Romee explained that following a regular routine of "less high intensity training," less food restriction, self-care and taking breaks as needed, she was "happy and grateful" to say that "WE'RE SOON A FAMILY OF THREE."
She concluded her 2020 post, "To the women trying to conceive, believe in yourself and be nice for yourself and your body and don't let those thoughts get to you to much."