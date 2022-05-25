Ellen DeGeneres Says She Cried "Every Day" Before Filming Final Episodes

Watch : Ellen DeGeneres' Heartfelt Message After Filming FINAL Episode

Ellen DeGeneres is going to miss dancing through the aisles of her daytime talk show.

While the Ellen DeGeneres Show is still airing, the host officially wrapped filming on the series in late April, marking the end of her 19-year run. "There was a time a couple of months out where I was crying every day," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "I was really emotional, even though it was my choice, and it's the right choice. I knew it was time to end this chapter and to do something different, but still it was really emotional."

Her emotions were intensified by the show's brush with controversy in 2019, when Warner Bros. conducted an investigation following allegations of a toxic workplace. Ellen said that she considered finishing the show then and there but was convinced to continue filming for three more years.

"There was a lot that happened during that time that was unfortunate but it is what it is," she reflected. "You go through stuff in life and you just keep learning and growing. That's how I have to look at it."