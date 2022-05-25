Laverne Cox Reveals the Unique Design Feature She Gave Her Lookalike Barbie Doll

Laverne Cox is making Barbie history in the most stylish way possible.
The Inventing Anna actress chatted all about becoming the first-ever transgender person to have their likeness created into a Barbie as a part of Mattel's Tribute Collection on E! News' Daily Pop.
"I helped design this with the team at Mattel and I wanted to do multiple outfits. But to make it cost-effective—$40 retail—we could only do one look," she told hosts Justin Sylvester and Loni Love on May 25. So what solution did she come up with?
"I was like, 'What if we did a look that peeled?'" Cox revealed. Demonstrating the wardrobe change, the doll's bustier and skirt can be removed to reveal a sparkly silver catsuit underneath.
"She gives you a catsuit fantasy, honey," she said. "Transgender Barbie is in effect. She's giving you looks. She's giving you everything."
The Orange Is the New Black alum was heavily involved in the design process, recently getting to visit Mattel's design center in Los Angeles.
"It was so fascinating to see the whole process and all of the incredible professionals who put their hearts and souls into designing this," she recalled. But there's one part of the doll-making process Cox found extremely fascinating: how Barbie dolls get their hair.
"The machine they use, they were using the same machine since 1959. It's a 60-year-old machine," she shared. "It still works, and girl, the process is amazing."
When she's not acting on the small screen, Cox can be seen hosting many of the Live From E! awards show red carpets. Chatting with the hottest celebs and creatives about their latest projects, one of Cox's favorite famous encounters happened off the carpet.
"I was on my way to the Grammys and I was checking in and Lenny Kravitz walked by," she shared. "Lenny Kravitz sees me, turns around and walks towards me and says, ‘I just have to tell you, you did such a great job portraying my friend Kacy Duke [on Inventing Anna] of 30 years. You were so amazing.' And he walked away and I was like, ‘What happened?'"
The Laverne Cox Barbie Doll is available now where toys are sold.